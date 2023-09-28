SC considering moving school meals program management to Department of Agriculture

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Could South Carolina become one of the first states in the country to have the agency that oversees agriculture also in charge of your child’s school meals?

It’s under consideration right now at the State House.

The Child Food and Nutrition Services Study Committee is studying potential changes to the state’s school nutrition program, which is responsible for the 120 million school meals consumed annually by South Carolina’s more than 750,000 K-12 students.

A few weeks ago, the committee — whose members include lawmakers and school district leaders — heard from the South Carolina Department of Education, which currently oversees the school meals program.

It explained this management is complicated work, especially where federal dollars and federal requirements come in, and encouraged the committee to consider which options would provide the least disruption to this important service.

But this week, the state Department of Agriculture expressed confidence it would be able to take this work on.

“You’ll get a pledge from the South Carolina agricultural team to bring its expertise, its enthusiasm, and its expectations for how the food in front of the school children of South Carolina can be the best that we can provide,” Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers told committee members.

Weathers made the case that his department already has experience overseeing some federally funded food programs.

But he said this isn’t just about compliance with federal regulations.

Weathers argued putting school meals under the Department of Agriculture would ensure students have more access to locally sourced food and produce and improve child nutrition.

“Where can we source the most fresh, most nutritious [food]? We hope it’s South Carolina farmers. If it’s not, we’ll go beyond that to the region of the southeastern United States. We don’t want to bring it all from California and Chile or Peru, wherever, from around the world,” he said.

The commissioner said this transition would also help out a key component of South Carolina’s economy, its farmers.

“There’s sort of a stigma, if you will, among farmers that doing business with the schools is such a thin margin that it’s not profitable. It’s our job to convince them,” he said.

Rep. Jermaine Johnson, D – Richland and a committee member, said he was concerned moving the program from under the Department of Education would be too disruptive.

“Would the Department of Agriculture still say, ‘Well, we’ve got to think about what’s best for these kids first versus everything else, versus business, versus whatever’? Will y’all be talking about the children first versus everything else?” Johnson asked.

“That is our pledge to you,” Weathers responded.

This committee will later have to send the General Assembly its recommendations of any changes it believes should be implemented for South Carolina’s school nutrition program.

Those are due by January 1 of next year.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.