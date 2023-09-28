SkyView
Love letter to Dawndy Mercer Plank

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s the end of an era at WIS News 10 as we honor the incredible career of Dawndy Mercer Plank. Dawndy announced she is stepping away from local news after 35 years, 27 of which were right here at WIS.

Life is filled with knowns and unknowns. But safe to say when Dawndy Mercer Plank first walked through the doors at 1111 Bull Street in Columbia, She knew.

And for nearly 3 decades, viewers in the Midlands welcomed Dawndy into their homes… first as a morning anchor until 1996. After 5 years in Houston- she returned as an evening anchor in 2001. Her heart called her back to Columbia and kept her here for good.

Throughout her career, Dawndy set the standard… with a passion for accuracy, professionalism… and sticking to the facts. Dotting every “I” crossing every “T”- interviewing the powerful.

“Journalism at its very core the essence of it, is that you’re telling the truth. And so, we need to be truthful.” said Mercer Plank.

Dawndy is looking forward to having time to work in the garden and getting her marathon and triathlon training back up to where it used to be.

I have been so blessed to do this for 35 years. As a child in 6th grade doing a class project saying - ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ And I said- ‘I want to be a television journalist’. That’s all I ever wanted, and I got to do it.

