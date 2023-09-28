SkyView
Judge denies sentence reduction request for two convicted in killing of Sanaa Amenhotep

A Lexington County judge denied motions to reduce the sentences of two defendants convicted in the 2021 murder of Columbia teenager Sanaa Amenhotep.(Nick Neville/WIS News 10)
By Nick Neville
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. – (WIS) A Lexington County judge denied motions to reduce the sentences of two defendants convicted in the 2021 murder of Columbia teenager Sanaa Amenhotep.

19-year-old Nicole Sanchez-Peralta’s 65 year sentence stands, as does 20-year-old Jaylen Wilson’s 60-year sentence.

Amenhotep vanished in April of 2021. Her disappearance led to a weekslong search that ended when her body was discovered in a shallow grave in Leesville.

They lured Sanaa into a stolen car, drove her to the woods, and brutally murdered her.

In announcing her decision Thursday, Circuit Court Judge Debra McCaslin called it “one of the most horrendous, most violent and most evil” crimes.

In arguing the motions, 11th Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard said if it were not for the age of the defendants, this would be a death penalty case.

Willie Brunson, Wilson’s defense attorney, said that to give a 20-year-old a 60-year sentence is the “functional equivalent” of a life sentence.

He asserted that in a pre-trial hearing, he had an understanding that if his client were to enter a guilty plea, he would receive “not much more than the minimum” 30-year sentence.

Hubbard refuted this assertion.

“Justice demanded a big sentence,” he said.

He said these defendants belong on death row, and the only thing that saved them by law is their ages.

“A break now on top of that would boggle my mind and be an affront to justice,” Hubbard said.

Saleemah Graham-Fleming, Sanaa’s mother, said after the hearing that justice was served in the courtroom.

