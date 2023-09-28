SkyView
Impact of teen violence in the Midlands

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is continuing coverage of the three Eau Claire High School students killed in a shooting in Northeast Columbia on Sunday, Sept. 24.

A 14-year-old was also shot during the shooting and survived.

The suspects include two 17-year-olds and a 14-year-old.

The 17-year-olds have not had bond set, and the 14-year-old is expected in family court.

But what does that process look like for teens entering the justice system?

University of South Carolina (USC) Assistant Professor of Law Madalyn Wasilczuk joined WIS anchors Judi Gatson and Billie Jean Shaw to discuss the topic of teen violence relating to the justice system.

