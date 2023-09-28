Gamecock Jesus Faces off-court battle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s a little early to be talking about women’s basketball, but it’s not just about the team, it’s about a man who is always in the stands rooting for the team. Most people only know him as Gamecock Jesus, but we met the real him, Carlton Thompson.

“It’s wonderful because my whole thing has always been that the fans can help with the game … that’s what I do. I make sure the fans are up and help them to win and it works.” Thompson said.

His commitment to the Gamecocks goes back to 1968 when he was a sophomore in high school and his brother, a freshman at the University of South Carolina, invited him to his first Gamecock basketball game.

He has been among the faithful waving his flag and stomping in the stands until unexpected news sidelined him late last year.

“I started feeling really weak and sick around Christmas and I have been going up to all the basketball games up until that point and so I went & I thought I must have COVID or something,” said Thompson.

As a retired nurse, he understood exactly what he was facing, “The prostate cancer that I have is very aggressive but it’s very treatable if you catch prostate cancer in the early stages and it is so easy to be screened with the PSA lab test, but I never did that and I want to encourage all guys, all men, to do that screening to prevent the cancer.”

His treatment regimen, which includes monthly chemo injections is tough.

I’m taking this daily oral chemotherapy, it really wears me out … every morning. I have to take these four pills and then two hours later I have to eat and take another one prednisone. I’m going like through hot flashes all morning, I can’t, I can’t relax. I’m sleeping, but I’m just fretting and fretting I’m hot one minute, cold next, my wife has been so encouraging and so helpful. She makes sure I’m taking my medicine, she brings me breakfast every morning and makes sure that I’m doing everything I’m supposed to do I don’t know how I would survive without her.

And now his love that runs so deep for the Gamecocks is running back to him “This is your coach wishing you a speedy recovery, all of our love prayers, well wishes, we can’t wait to see you throwing that Gamecock Flag up… catching it, stomping your crocs back into Colonial Life,” said University of South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley.

Carlton says Dawn has taught him what it means to really believe … and that the cards, letters, and encouragement from Gamecock nation … have given a whole new meaning to ‘… Forever To Thee’

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

