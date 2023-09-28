FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry conditions take command of the Midlands!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – As high pressure continues to push closer from the north, sunshine will keep increasing towards the weekend!

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Headlines

· High temps should rise just just shy of 80 degrees today with some afternoon sun breaking through cloud cover.

· More sunshine will work to hold steady tomorrow with high pressing back into the 80s.

· The weekend looks beautiful and mostly sunny, with mid to low 80s for high temperatures.

First Alert Summary

WIS (WIS)

Good morning everyone! Humidity stays low as we continue into the rest of this week, making for some early fall feels. Highs will rise back to levels around 79 degrees today though, with some breaks of pm sun through clouds.

WIS (WIS)

High pressure continues to press in from the northwest and we have sunshine pushing into the region, as we get closer to our upcoming weekend. This will help to give high temperatures a bit of a bump to the 80s.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Saturday and Sunday will be dry as well with a good deal of sunshine. Lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the mid to low 80s.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Some breaks of sun fight through into the afternoon. Highs around 79 degrees.

Friday: Partly cloudy to mainly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: A good deal of sun. Highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Sunny and pleasant with highs in the low 80s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.