Deputies: Toddler dies after accidentally shooting herself in Kershaw County home

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A toddler in Kershaw County died after accidentally shooting herself at her home, according to Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

The shooting happened at Sherwood Forest Apartments in Lugoff around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to investigators, the 2-year-old child possibly got a gun off of a dresser.

KCSO said deputies and State Highway Patrol (SHP) troopers responded within minutes and tried to save the child, along with the Lugoff Fire Department (LFD) and Kershaw County EMS, but she did not survive her injuries.

An investigation is underway.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

