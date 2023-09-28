SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Court rejects Donald Trump’s bid to delay trial in wake of fraud ruling that threatens his business

Former President Donald Trump speaks in Clinton Township, Mich., Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP...
Former President Donald Trump speaks in Clinton Township, Mich., Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Mulholland)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — An appeals court Thursday rejected Donald Trump’s bid to delay a civil trial in a lawsuit brought by New York’s attorney general, allowing the case to proceed days after a judge ruled the former president committed years of fraud and stripped him of some companies as punishment.

The decision, by the state’s intermediate appellate court, clears the way for Judge Arthur Engoron to preside over a non-jury trial starting Oct. 2 in Manhattan in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil lawsuit.

Trump is listed among dozens of possible witnesses, setting up a potential courtroom showdown with the judge. The fraud ruling Tuesday threatens to upend his real estate empire and force him to give up prized New York properties such as Trump Tower, a Wall Street office building, golf courses and a suburban estate.

Trump has denied wrongdoing, arguing that some of his assets are worth far more than what’s listed on annual financial statements that Engoron said he used to secure loans and make deals. Trump has argued that the statements have disclaimers that absolve him of liability. His lawyers have said they would appeal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said 16-year-old Isabella McDuffie-Roberts was found...
Deputies: Richland County teen found safe
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Funeral arrangements have been made for Jakobe Fanning, 16 (right), and Dre’Von Riley, 17. (left)
Public viewings for teens killed in deadly shooting announced
It’s a little early to be talking about women’s basketball, but it’s not just about the team,...
Gamecock Jesus Faces off-court battle
Caleb Wise (left), Dre’Von Riley (middle), and Jakobe Fanning (right) were all shot and killed...
‘They should never get a bond’: Family of teen shot to death speaks out following suspects’ court appearance

Latest News

Kathleen Boleyn said her son, Johnny Hurley, ran toward danger and shot the gunman, Ronald...
Mom of Colorado man killed by police after taking ‘heroic’ actions to stop gunman settles with city
Deputies said they are looking for 38-year-old Ernest Robert Burbage III in connection to a...
Target of manhunt on Johns Island dead, deputies confirm
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks an event in Largo, Md., Sept. 14, 2023. Biden, on Thursday,...
LIVE: Biden is targeting Trump’s ‘extremist movement’ as he makes democracy a touchtone in reelection bid
An animal rescue has since named the pup Sammy.
Puppy rescued after Walmart workers find him abandoned in sealed plastic box