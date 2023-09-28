SkyView
Community members mourn the passing of Citadel alumn and attorney Stanley Myers

By Jalen Tart
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stanley Myers, a highly respected Midlands attorney and former star athlete died at the age of 47.

The legal community and friends of Stanley Myers are shocked and deeply saddened by his sudden death. Many remember him as a true trailblazer and an incredible family man.

On Wednesday, The Citadel announced Myers’ death.

According to the school’s website, Stanley Myers was a member of the class of 1998 and a former football player. He was known as a star quarterback for the Bulldogs from 1995-1998.

A close friend of Stanley Myers told WIS in an interview that Myers died after being found unresponsive after going on a walk with his dog.

Midlands Attorney Seth Rose, a friend of Myers describes what he was to his family and the community he served.

“I can tell you as a friend of his, I knew how much he loved his family particularly his children, which makes it more difficult to process this news. When he would talk about his kids, they were his everything and he would bring with pride when he spoke about them,” said Rose.

Myers completed his athletic career having started 43 out of 44 games. He is the only player in Citadel history to ever throw for 3,000-plus yards and to rush for 2,000-plus yards.

Myers also served in Afghanistan with the 218th Infantry Brigade and was a judge advocate general in the S.C. National Guard, becoming the first African American to hold the position of a military judge in South Carolina.

He was a partner at the Moore, Bradley, Myers law firm in West Columbia and he also founded a mentoring program for youth in his hometown of Swansea.

The law firm released a statement Thursday regarding Myers’ death.

You can find the firm’s full statement below:

Moore Bradley Myers (MBM) Partner, Stanley Myers, has died at the age of 47. MBM Managing Partner, Christian Spradley, asked that community members turn their attention to praying for Stanley’s wife, Tashia, and their two young children.

As a Citadel alumnus, and 4-year starting quarterback for the Bulldogs, Myers was elected to the Citadel Board of Visitors. He also served on the Lexington Medical Center Board of Directors and was the founder of the Swansea Mentoring Program.

Every Christmas, Stanley proudly hosted the Town of Swansea’s Bike Bonanza. Myers opened CountrySide BBQ restaurant in Swansea in 2022. His service and spirit of giving back to the community was unparalleled.

As an attorney, Myers was selected as a 2023 Leadership in Law Honoree by South Carolina Lawyers Weekly. Myers deployed as a Captain with the 218th Infantry Brigade to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He was a Lieutenant Colonel that served as the Staff Judge Advocate (SJA) for the 59th Troop Command at McEntire Joint National Guard Base.

Stanley Myers passed away unexpectedly on September 27, 2023. The firm will be in contact with Myers’ clients in the coming days regarding their cases.

There will be a drop-in for family and friends this evening at The Gala, located at 1801 Bush River Road, from 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Statement from Moore Bradley Myers

The legal community described Myers as a legal giant and public servant in the state.

Rose spoke on how the loss of Myers gave him an instant reminder of how short life can truly be.

”For this to happen, is another that we all need to take time to enjoy the moment, enjoy our family and the things that matter most because this afternoon, tonight, tomorrow morning, tomorrow afternoon, this weekend…. is not promised to us,” said Rose.

Attorney General Alan Wilson also released a statement on Wednesday via X --formerly known as Twitter-- following Myers’ death.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has not released a cause of death at this time.

