Celebrate Breast Cancer Survivors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Medical Center is presenting the 2023 edition of Women’s Night Out.

The event will be an evening of celebrating breast cancer survivors and their families.

It will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, at the Pastides Alumni Center at 900 Senate Street in Columbia’s Vista.

The event will begin with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner.

There will also be raffle drawings for prizes, a fashion show with breast cancer survivors, and a panel about the best ways to treat breast cancer and help a loved one with the disease.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Crystal Smith Breast Cancer Fund at the Lexington Medical Center Foundation.

The fund benefits breast cancer patients at Lexington Medical Center by providing essential items and services.

Tickets for Women’s Night Out are $60. You can buy individual tickets or a table by visiting the website here.

