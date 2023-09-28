Breast Cancer Awareness Month Approaches, Mayor Rickenmann Kicks off Annual Fundraisers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Breast cancer awareness month is approaching, and with it, Mayor Rickenmann’s annual fight against cancer campaign.

Several fundraisers have been held around Columbia, including a popcorn and lemonade stand.

Funds raised will go to Prisma Health Foundation’s breast cancer centers. The goal is 25,000 dollars.

This all leads to the Isabel Law Breakfast that will be hosted by the city on October 6th. The annual breakfast started in 2008 after breast cancer survivor and nurse navigator Isabel Law passed away. The breakfast is held every year in her honor.

“We will even have her photo and her bio on display just to pay homage to her,” said City Clerk Erika Hammond.

All of these events are to support families and survivors of breast cancer.

“It’s important that people going through the process…the actual individuals, and their friends and family know that they have support here in the city,” said Deputy Public Affairs Director, Sarah Hollar.

Tickets to the upcoming breakfast are 15 dollars.

