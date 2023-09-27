WellPath employee charged with abuse of vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A WellPath Recovery Solutions employee is facing charges for physically assaulting a vulnerable adult who was in his care.

According to an incident report, 38-year-old Aubrey James Womack grabbed a WellPath resident around the neck and pushed them into the wall.

“The allegations were corroborated through interviews, surveillance videos and information provided to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED),” the incident report read.

Womack was charged with physical abuse of a vulnerable adult and was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Officials said the case will be prosecuted by the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

