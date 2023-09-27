Victim dies from injuries after being hit by U-Haul driver in Clarendon County

SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - A person who was reported as having fallen in the roadway and suffered injuries has been identified according to the Summerton Police Department.

Officials said on Sept. 23, EMS responded to a call for service for a person who had fallen on Hill Street, he was later identified as Mr. Tonny Smythe.

According to detectives, law enforcement was not notified about the crash until around three hours later when it was determined Smythe was struck by a U-Haul truck which resulted in Smythe sustaining major injuries.

According to the family of Smythe, he was taken to a Richland County hospital where it was revealed his spine was broken in three places.

Family members said Smythe died on Monday, Sept. 25.

Officers said the crash is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Summerton Police Department at 803-485-4385 or the tipline at 803-596-0132.

