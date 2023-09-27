“They should never get a bond,” Family of teen shot to death speaks out following suspects’ court appearance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three teens including another 14-year-old are now facing murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting off Saddletrail Road.

Three teens were killed and a 14-year-old was injured. Jahkeem Griffin and Karlos Gibson both 17 went before a judge Tuesday afternoon.

No bond was set for Griffin or Gibson. A judge determined their bond would need to be set in general sessions, but family members of the victims were at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center expecting to tell a judge how this shooting has impacted them and never got the chance.

“We wanted to be there, said Alexis Wise.

Alexis Wise is the sister of Caleb Wise. Wise was one of three boys who were shot and killed while sitting in front of an abandoned home on Saddletrail Road.

“My brother was 16-years-old. Didn’t mess with anybody,” she said.

Tuesday Wise’s sister along with several of his family members were at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center for a bond hearing for Jahkeem Griffin and Karlos Gibson. The two 17-year-olds were charged in connection to the shooting.

Wise says, “They should never get a bond because this should’ve never happened.”

Wise’s sister says she was waiting to tell a judge how this shooting has forever changed her family but never got the chance. Wise says she was told the bond hearing would start at 2 p.m. but both Griffin and Gibson went before a judge earlier.

“I feel like us as grieving families because the other families were here as well and us as grieving families shouldn’t be getting the runaround,” she said.

WIS told the wise family that a 14-year-old was arrested in connection with the shooting which was news they heard for the first time today.

“Families are ruined. Murders’ families are ruined. This isn’t just a happening. We aren’t going to get Caleb back. Those young men are in jail for life. We have to visit Caleb in a tombstone. Their families are going to have to visit them behind bars. This is not a good thing,” said Wise’s godmother.

Gibson and Griffin’s next court appearance is set for Nov. 8. They both have been charged as adults. Meanwhile, the 14-year-old will go before a judge in family court that court date has not been set.

