Soda City Living: What to wear Wednesday - fall fashion-suede

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The thing about fall fashion is that there is a variety of suede outfits. From dresses to cardigans and skirts, there are so many options to spice up your fall wardrobe.

And you can pair each outfit with statement jewelry and fun boots, sneakers, or whatever you like to wear.

Also, fun fall prints with surprising pops of color and we showed you that not all fall colors have to be neutrals. We got comfy in stylish suede pieces and discussed how to keep the fun colors around a little longer.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.