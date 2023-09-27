SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Living: What to wear Wednesday - fall fashion-suede

By Madeline Stewart
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The thing about fall fashion is that there is a variety of suede outfits. From dresses to cardigans and skirts, there are so many options to spice up your fall wardrobe.

And you can pair each outfit with statement jewelry and fun boots, sneakers, or whatever you like to wear.

Also, fun fall prints with surprising pops of color and we showed you that not all fall colors have to be neutrals. We got comfy in stylish suede pieces and discussed how to keep the fun colors around a little longer.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
2 men dead in Richland County shooting
RCSD reported four people were shot during a shooting at the 200 block of Saddletrail Road....
14-year-old arrested in connection with deadly shooting of 3 teens
CPD’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.
Main Street reopens after 4-car crash in Columbia
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
Deputies were called to the 1100 block of Peachwood Drive on Monday.
Father shot and killed by teen son, Richland County deputies determine shooting justified

Latest News

How to dominate fall fashion with suede.
Soda City Living: What to wear Wednesday, fall fashion-suede
Soda City Living: Irmo Okra Strut
Soda City Living: Irmo Okra Strut
Soda City Living: Southeastern Esthetics Institute
Soda City Living: Southeastern Esthetics Institute
Attorney and Leukemia survivor Chris Davis and Chris Davis Leukemia Fund recipient Allison...
Soda City Live: Leukemia fund pledges $1k to charity