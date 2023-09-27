Soda City Living: Southeastern Esthetics Institute

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Southeastern Esthetics Institute added a massage therapy program this year.

School owner and licensed esthetics instructor Courtney Sykes walked us through the new program and what it entails.

In the program, students learn how to apply massage techniques to treat soft tissue injuries, chronic pain and myofascial injury, and structural and postural distortions.

Sykes said the program takes 650 clock hours in South Carolina to be eligible to take the MBLEX and ultimately become licensed.

According to their website, these are the program start dates.

2023 PROGRAM START DATES

September 11, 2023 -February 16, 2024

October 16, 2023 - March 22, 2024

November 20, 2023 - April 26, 2024

2024 PROGRAM START DATES

January 2, 2024 - May 31, 2024

February 5, 2024 - July 5, 2024

March 11, 2024 - August 9, 2024

April 15, 2024 - September 13, 2024

May 20, 2024 - October 18, 2024

June 24, 2024 - November 22, 2024

July 29, 2024 - January 3, 2025

September 3, 2024 - February 14, 2025

October 7, 2024 - March 21, 2025

November 11, 2024 - August 21, 2025

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.