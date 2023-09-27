SkyView
Soda City Living: Irmo Okra Strut

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Madeline Stewart
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Looking for somewhere to go this weekend? We have you covered.

The Lexington Medical Center’s Irmo Okra Strut Festival will be held from Friday, Sept. 29 until Saturday, Sept. 30.

The event is free to the public.

