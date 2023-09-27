Soda City Living: Irmo Okra Strut

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Looking for somewhere to go this weekend? We have you covered.

The Lexington Medical Center’s Irmo Okra Strut Festival will be held from Friday, Sept. 29 until Saturday, Sept. 30.

The event is free to the public.

