Soda City Living: Big Mac, Petsinc.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Big Mac is still available for adoption at Petsinc in West Columbia and he is waiting to find his forever home.

Visit Petsinc to learn more about him and other dogs and cats that could be a perfect fit for you.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.