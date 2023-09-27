Soda City Living: 2023 Richland County senior games

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Recreation Commission is giving the community access to a variety of activities all around the County.

Soda City Living got an inside look at the Senior Games, a fun-filled week in which seniors from all around can take part.

The Senior Games is one of the most exciting events of the year, according to many of the people we talked to.

It’s a week full of fun events and activities like golf, track, and everything in between.

The closing ceremony was a time to recognize all the seniors and have a good time through fellowship. There was dancing, a fashion show, awards, a talent show, and a fabulous lunch.

