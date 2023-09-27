Soda City Live: PINK IN THE CITY

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pink in the City is an annual fundraiser event hosted by Faith Strong and Crafted to Motivate, LLC to raise funds for our services provided to those impacted by Breast Cancer. The funds raised at this annual event help us financially provide the following services:

Faith Strong monthly support group for breast cancer survivors, thrivers, motivators, and their caregiver(s) Faith Bags – these bags are delivered every month to Santee Oncology along with other local treatment centers to provide drinks, healthy snacks, and words of encouragement to patients while receiving treatment. Thrive bags – these are bags that are given to women actively in treatment when they register as a breastie through our website. This bag consists of a pillow, blanket, socks and words of encouragement while they undergo treatment. Love mail – we have volunteers who monthly mail cards to our breasties to share and spread love while they are actively in treatment Birthday mail – each of our breastie who is registered on our website will receive a gift card for their birthday Faith Angels – Faith Angels consist of people from our community and throughout the United States who volunteer for one year to adopt one of our BREASTies who is actively in treatment. Each month Faith Angels mail something to their assigned breastie to encourage, uplift and help them through their Breast Cancer journey. Faith Angels are anonymous to the BREASTies who are the recipients.

This year the goal is to raise $23,023 for our 2024 calendar year so that in 2024 we can begin to start issuing gas cards for BREASTies when they go to Oncology, radiation, or chemotherapy appointments.

With the help of the community of making a donation of any amount, we hope to meet our goal. Donations can be made from our website: www.wearefaithstrong.com or via our cashapp: $wearefaithstrong

Everyone from the Sumter and surrounding areas wear something pink and meet us at the Sumter County Civic Center this Saturday, September 30th from 1-5 pm.

This is a FREE community event.

