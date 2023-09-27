SkyView
Soda City Live: Mister and Miss Voorhees University Coronation 2023: Act 1897, The Royal Renaissance

By Steven Fulton
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DENMARK, S.C. (WIS) - Beginning at 7 p.m., Vorhees College presents the official Coronation ceremony of this year’s Mister and Miss Voorhees University, Mr. Jah’Kealan Gregory Walker and Ms. Kennyla’ Nevaeh Simmons.

This year’s theme, Act 1897, The Royal Renaissance, is creatively inspired by infusing the institution’s founding history rich with contemporary music, pop-R&B artist superstar entertainer Beyonce’ and her current international world tour, Renaissance.

