Soda City Live: Kappa Foundation of Columbia, SC - Collie E. Rayford Scholarship Golf Classic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Kappa Foundation and its scholarship golf event.

The tournament is named after Collie E. Rayford to honor him for his 50 years of contributions as an educator, coach, and mentor in Richland County District One School District.

Over the years, the Foundation has awarded more than $100,000.00 in scholarships to deserving students and has also partnered with Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. to present food baskets to families at Thanksgiving and purchase gifts for families at Christmas time.

Proceeds from this year’s tournament will go towards scholarships for the 2024-2025 school year;

The tournament is on Friday, Sept. 29, at Windermere Golf Club at 1101 Longtown Rd. E, Blythewood. Shotgun starts at 9 a.m.

