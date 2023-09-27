SkyView
Soda City Live: JerryFest in 5Points

By Steven Fulton
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This FREE outdoor concert presented by the Five Points Association and Loose Lucy’s, honors rock guitarist, Jerry Garcia. Join us for a day of fellowship, artisan crafts, regional music artists on 2 stages, and new this year, our Lil’ Hippy Corner sponsored by BreakPoint Cola.

Start and end the day at Publico with pre-festival yoga with FIT Columbia at 9:00 a.m. Then the music continues at the Publico after-party following the festival 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.. Yoga is free and open to all ages, no preregistration is required.

