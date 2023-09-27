Soda City Live: The James R. Clark Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

The James R. Clark Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation will host its 17th annual Sickle Cell Walk to commemorate the month on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

The address is 2300 Greene St., Columbia, SC. The theme for this year’s walk is “Choices not Chances – Know your Sickle Cell Trait Status”.

Deputy Director Yvonne Donald would like to present to your audience information about its work to bring awareness to Sickle Cell Disease and how this annual walk will benefit some local students living with Sickle Cell Disease and can be reached at (803) 447-8600.

Don Frierson, host of the noonday radio show “The Urban Scene,” will serve as the 2023 Walk Ambassador. He is a long-standing advocate, volunteer and supporter of the mission and goals of the JRC Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation.

The Walk is the vision of Peggy Funny, whose daughter is affected by sickle cell disease. Participants are able to register for the event online at strictlyrunning.com.

The registration fee is $25 per person and includes a commemorative t-shirt, which can be mailed to participants or picked up in person at the Foundation office.

A $5 discount code: WARRIOR, is also available online.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the James R. Clark Memorial Scholarship Fund, which provides educational awards to college-bound high school graduates and enrolled college students living with Sickle Cell Disease.

Below are the schedule of Events:

7:30 am: On-site registration

8:00 am: Opening Ceremonies

8:30 am Walk Begins

