SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: The James R. Clark Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation

By Steven Fulton
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

The James R. Clark Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation will host its 17th annual Sickle Cell Walk to commemorate the month on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

The address is 2300 Greene St., Columbia, SC. The theme for this year’s walk is “Choices not Chances – Know your Sickle Cell Trait Status”.

Deputy Director Yvonne Donald would like to present to your audience information about its work to bring awareness to Sickle Cell Disease and how this annual walk will benefit some local students living with Sickle Cell Disease and can be reached at (803) 447-8600.

Don Frierson, host of the noonday radio show “The Urban Scene,” will serve as the 2023 Walk Ambassador. He is a long-standing advocate, volunteer and supporter of the mission and goals of the JRC Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation.

The Walk is the vision of Peggy Funny, whose daughter is affected by sickle cell disease. Participants are able to register for the event online at strictlyrunning.com.

The registration fee is $25 per person and includes a commemorative t-shirt, which can be mailed to participants or picked up in person at the Foundation office.

A $5 discount code: WARRIOR, is also available online.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the James R. Clark Memorial Scholarship Fund, which provides educational awards to college-bound high school graduates and enrolled college students living with Sickle Cell Disease.

Below are the schedule of Events:

  • 7:30 am: On-site registration
  • 8:00 am: Opening Ceremonies
  • 8:30 am Walk Begins

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
2 men dead in Richland County shooting
RCSD reported four people were shot during a shooting at the 200 block of Saddletrail Road....
14-year-old arrested in connection with deadly shooting of 3 teens
CPD’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.
Main Street reopens after 4-car crash in Columbia
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
Deputies were called to the 1100 block of Peachwood Drive on Monday.
Father shot and killed by teen son, Richland County deputies determine shooting justified

Latest News

Soda City Live: Collie E.Rayford Golf Classic
Soda City Live: Kappa Foundation of Columbia, SC - Collie E. Rayford Scholarship Golf Classic
Big Mac is still available for adoption at Petsinc in West Columbia and he is waiting to find...
Soda City Living: Big Mac, Petsinc.
The Richland County Recreation Commission is giving the community access to a variety of...
Soda City Living: 2023 Richland County senior games
The thing about fall fashion is that there is a variety of suede outfits. From dresses to...
Soda City Living: What to wear Wednesday - fall fashion-suede