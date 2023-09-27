SkyView
Richland County deputies ask the public’s assistance locating runaway teenager

Deputies said Isabella McDuffie-Roberts was last seen in the 1800 block of Killian Lakes Drive Tuesday night wearing pink and white pajama pants.(The Richland County Sheriff’s Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway teenager.

Deputies said Isabella McDuffie-Roberts was last seen at the 1800 block of Killian Lakes Drive Tuesday night wearing pink and white pajama pants.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Richland County Missing Person’s Unit at 803-576-3128 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

