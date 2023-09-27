Richland County coroner identifies two men dead in fatal shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford identified two men who were shot and killed in a shooting Tuesday.

Deputies said to have responded to reports of gunfire in the 100 block of Willow Oak Drive, where they found two men on the ground outside the third floor of an apartment.

Victim Daeonte K. Lang who died following a Richland County shooting. (Lang family)

Rutherford identified the two men as 25-year-old Daeonte K. Lang and 21-year-old Christopher Haynes.

“We are working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this homicide”, Coroner Rutherford states.

