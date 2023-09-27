Man accused of forcing himself into a home, shot victim in leg

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Fairfield County man was arrested after forcing his way into someone’s home and shooting the person in the leg on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Fairfield County deputies said 20-year-old Kentavius T. Harvey forced himself into the victim’s home on Doty Road Extension in the South Winnsboro area of Fairfield County.

The victim was taken to a medical treatment facility with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe Harvey shot the victim in the leg because of a dispute over money.

Sheriff Montgomery said he is being charged with attempted murder, possession of a deadly weapon during a violent offense, and burglary 1st degree.

Harvey was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 24, and taken to the Fairfield County Detention Center.

The firearm he used was found by law enforcement.

