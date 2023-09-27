SkyView
Lexington police searching for man seen following two girls at library

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington police are searching for a man who was seen following two girls at a public library.

Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who was seen following two girls at the Lexington County Public Library on Augusta Road.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, an employee at the library saw the man watching the girls while his hand was in his pants and he appeared to be masturbating.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Detective Salisbury at 803-358-1569 or jsalisbury@lexsc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

