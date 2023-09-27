Lexington police searching for man seen following two girls at library

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington police are searching for a man who was seen following two girls at a public library.

Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who was seen following two girls at the Lexington County Public Library on Augusta Road.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, an employee at the library saw the man watching the girls while his hand was in his pants and he appeared to be masturbating.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Detective Salisbury at 803-358-1569 or jsalisbury@lexsc.com.

