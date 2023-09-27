SkyView
King Fore A Day Charity Golf Tournament

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Range Fore Hope Foundation held a veterans charity golf tournament in Blythewood.

The King Fore a Day tournament raises money for the organization’s golf instruction program.

Range Fore Hope offers programs to learn the game of golf to veterans, active duty members, and military families for free.

“We’ve been fortunate the past few years to put at least 300 to 350 veterans and their families through our golf programs, and so there’s so many different stories that they talk about whether it’s that they’re new to the game or the experience. Everybody enjoys getting out and getting the access and availability to both programs at no cost to them because we foot the bill based on all of our fundraising,” said Alvin King, founder and executive director for Range Fore Hope Foundation.

Range Fore Hope also serves the adaptive golf community so that people with disabilities can also enjoy the game.

