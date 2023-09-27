Kershaw County deputies to receive raises

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Council voted to give deputies a salary raise.

The Council voted 5-1 in favor of the raises which include a $3,000 (which includes previously awarded COLA) with an additional bonus of up to $2,000 subject to available funds within the Sheriff’s Office at the end of the year which was recommended by the County Administrator and requested by the Sheriff.

Officials said the total budgetary impact will be $122,503.39 of the $158,304.44 total available budget. There is also an option where the County administrator reviews any grand refunds from the Sheriff’s department, subject to the County Administrator’s determination that the funds are available. The funds will provide up to $2,000 per deputy.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office reported patrol deputy salary will now be $50K - $58K and the purpose of the raise is to recruit and retain deputies.

