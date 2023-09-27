Harvest Hope Food Bank in need of donations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The state’s largest food bank is in urgent need of donations and seeking the community’s help in providing food to our neighbors.

Harvest Hope Food Bank assists those in need, especially as we approach the holidays by covering over 20 counties in South Carolina and they need help to make it happen.

Chief Executive Officer of Harvest Hope Erin Rowe joined WIS anchors Judi Gatson and Billie Jean Shaw in the studio to explain how individuals in the community can help out.

