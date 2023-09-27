SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Ghostly dumbo octopus spotted during deep sea exploration

A ghostly dumbo octopus was spotted during a deep sea expedition.
A ghostly dumbo octopus was spotted during a deep sea expedition.(Ocean Exploration Trust / NOAA/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Just in time for the upcoming Halloween season, scientists off the coast of Hawaii had a ghostly encounter with a rare deep sea creature.

During the Ala ‘Aumoana Kai Uli expedition, researchers set out to gather data needed to address the local management and science needs of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.

While on their venture, the researchers came across a dumbo octopus that reflected the light of the team’s technology to give it a ghost-like appearance.

The cephalopod was discovered hovering above a remotely operated vehicle owned by the Ocean Exploration Trust used on the expedition as the vehicle explored the ocean floor about 5,518 feet, or 920 fathoms, deep near the national monument.

The creature hovered directly in front of another ROV’s camera, giving researchers the perfect opportunity to capture images and video of it.

More information on the expedition funded by the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

Most Read

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
2 men dead in Richland County shooting
RCSD reported four people were shot during a shooting at the 200 block of Saddletrail Road....
14-year-old arrested in connection with deadly shooting of 3 teens
CPD’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.
Main Street reopens after 4-car crash in Columbia
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
Deputies were called to the 1100 block of Peachwood Drive on Monday.
Father shot and killed by teen son, Richland County deputies determine shooting justified

Latest News

Kentavius T. Harvey is accused of forcing himself into the victim’s home in Fairfield County.
Man accused of forcing himself into a home, shot victim in leg
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported six people were injured following a crash in...
Troopers: Six injured following Orangeburg County wrong-way crash
Man arrested in Fairfield County for attempted murder
Man arrested in Fairfield County for attempted murder
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
Winner of $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claims prize in Florida
FILE - Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is led into a courtroom for a hearing, Sept. 7, 2021, in Boulder,...
Colorado supermarket shooting suspect suggested to psychologist that he wanted police to kill him