Funeral arrangements for teens killed in deadly shooting announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Funeral arrangements for two out of the three teens killed in a deadly shooting have been announced.

On Sunday, a shooting at the 200 block of Saddletrail Road claimed the lives of three teens and injured another.

The teens were identified by Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford as Caleb Wise and Jakobe Fanning, both 16 years old, and Dre’Von Riley, 17.

Wise, Fanning and Riley died at the hospital following the shooting. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the fourth victim, a 14-year-old, was released from the hospital.

Since the shooting, three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, Jahkeem Griffin, Karlos Gibson, both 17 years old, and a 14-year-old whose name has not been released due to their age.

So far, funeral arrangements have been made for Fanning and Riley.

A public viewing will be held for Riley on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at JP Holley Funeral Home Northeast Chapel. According to their website, face masks are required to attend the services and no pictures will be allowed.

A public viewing will be held for Fanning on Monday, Oct. 2 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held the next day at 3 p.m. at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home.

