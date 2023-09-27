SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Flight attendant found dead in airport hotel room with cloth in her mouth, police say

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m....
Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m. regarding an unresponsive woman.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) – A flight attendant was found dead with a cloth in her mouth in an airport hotel room in Philadelphia this week, police said.

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m. regarding an unresponsive woman, Public Information Officer Shawn Ritchie said in an email.

When officers arrived at the Marriott Hotel at the Philadelphia International Airport, they found a 66-year-old woman inside her hotel room, unresponsive with a cloth in her mouth, Ritchie said.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. No weapons were recovered, and no arrests were made.

Officials confirmed to local news outlets WCAU and WTXF that the woman was a flight attendant for American Airlines.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate, Ritchie said.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
2 men dead in Richland County shooting
RCSD reported four people were shot during a shooting at the 200 block of Saddletrail Road....
14-year-old arrested in connection with deadly shooting of 3 teens
CPD’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.
Main Street reopens after 4-car crash in Columbia
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
Deputies were called to the 1100 block of Peachwood Drive on Monday.
Father shot and killed by teen son, Richland County deputies determine shooting justified

Latest News

Rex Heuermann appears with his lawyer Michael J. Brown, left, at Suffolk County Court in...
Prosecutors say cheek swab from Gilgo Beach murder suspect adds to evidence of guilt
FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Montana state Capitol protesting anti-LGBTQ+...
Montana judge blocks enforcement of law to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors
Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey arrives to the federal courthouse in New York,...
US Sen. Bob Menendez pleads not guilty to pocketing bribes in a wide-ranging corruption case
Former Lexington daycare worker Breanna Audette sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading...
Daycare worker convicted of abusing students appeals guilty plea