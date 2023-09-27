FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Our region remains mainly dry this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Cloud cover keeps us a bit cooler today, with increasing sunshine and warmer highs towards the weekend!

First Alert Headlines

· A couple stray morning showers for Wednesday, with upper 70s and mostly cloudy skies into the day.

· High temps should rise just above 80 degrees tomorrow with more afternoon sun breaking through.

· The weekend looks beautiful with dry weather and mid to low 80s for high temperatures.

First Alert Summary

Good morning everyone! As a stationary boundary sits to our south we continue to have cloud coverage and a low chance of patchy drizzle. Highs are in the upper 70s today. Winds will be a bit breezy with high pressure located to our north and low pressure off the coast of the Carolinas.

A stray shower can’t completely be ruled out on Thursday as the northeast flow continues. However, highs will rise back to levels around 80 degrees tomorrow with some breaks of pm sun through clouds.

High pressure moves in from the northwest and we have sunshine pushing into the region as we get further into the week. This will help to give high temperatures a bit of a bump.

Saturday and Sunday will be dry as well with a good deal of sunshine. Lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the low 80s.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy skies with some peeks of pm sun. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Some breaks of sun into the afternoon. Highs around 80 degrees or so.

Friday: Partly cloudy to mainly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: A good deal of sun. Highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Sunny and pleasant with highs in the low 80s.

