Deputies: Missing woman’s remains found in ditch along roadway

By Tiffany Rigby
Updated: 2 hours ago
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Human remains belonging to a woman were discovered in Clarendon County on Monday, Sept. 25.

Investigators with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said a road mowing crew discovered the body in a ditch along U.S. 301, about half a mile south of the Brewington Road intersection.

The remains were examined by investigators and the Clarendon County Coroner’s Office who determined them to be female.

Items like a pocketbook and other papers collected from the area identify the remains as 54-year-old Stacy Michele Burgess, according to the CCSO.

Evidence collected from the scene appeared to show that Burgess had been hit by a vehicle while walking along U.S. 301.

Her family members filed a missing person report which stated that she left the Hampton Inn in Manning on Aug. 23, 2023, and that was the last time they heard from her.

The incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

