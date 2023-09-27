Deputies investigating after two found dead in Fairfield County residence

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office reported detectives have started investigating the suspicious deaths of two people in Ridgeway.

Authorities said around 4:00 p.m. on Mon., Sept. 26, deputies, and EMS were called to a residence after a family member went by to check on the people inside of the home and saw the people who lived there appeared to be unconscious.

Once the witness was able to get into the residence, the two male occupants were found dead according to officials.

The deaths are considered a suspicious death investigation because there were illegal drugs and no other signs of foul play said law enforcement.

Investigators are not able to rule out potential drug overdoses at this time said detectives and an investigation is continuing while authorities are waiting for pathology and toxicology results from the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office.

