SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies investigating after two found dead in Fairfield County residence

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office reported detectives have started investigating the...
The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office reported detectives have started investigating the suspicious deaths of two people in Ridgeway.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office reported detectives have started investigating the suspicious deaths of two people in Ridgeway.

Authorities said around 4:00 p.m. on Mon., Sept. 26, deputies, and EMS were called to a residence after a family member went by to check on the people inside of the home and saw the people who lived there appeared to be unconscious.

Once the witness was able to get into the residence, the two male occupants were found dead according to officials.

The deaths are considered a suspicious death investigation because there were illegal drugs and no other signs of foul play said law enforcement.

Investigators are not able to rule out potential drug overdoses at this time said detectives and an investigation is continuing while authorities are waiting for pathology and toxicology results from the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
2 men dead in Richland County shooting
RCSD reported four people were shot during a shooting at the 200 block of Saddletrail Road....
14-year-old arrested in connection with deadly shooting of 3 teens
CPD’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.
Main Street reopens after 4-car crash in Columbia
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
Deputies were called to the 1100 block of Peachwood Drive on Monday.
Father shot and killed by teen son, Richland County deputies determine shooting justified

Latest News

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway...
Richland County deputies search for runaway teenager
Deputies said Isabella McDuffie-Roberts was last seen in the 1800 block of Killian Lakes Drive...
Richland County deputies search for runaway teenager
3-year-old child hit by a car outside of Sumter headstar
3-year-old child hit by a car outside of Sumter Head Start
King Fore A Day Charity Golf Tournament
King Fore A Day Charity Golf Tournament