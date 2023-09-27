Daycare worker convicted of abusing students appeals guilty plea

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Lexington Daycare worker sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to abusing 29 students is appealing the guilty plea.

In July 2021, Breanna Audette, 24, was arrested and charged with 14 counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Audette was an employee at the Harvest Daycare on Whiteford Way in Lexington.

The daycare suspended Audette and launched an investigation in light of an allegation against the former daycare worker by a parent.

Police said Audette was shown in surveillance footage grabbing children “aggressively by the arm, neck, and face.” Investigators reported she also pushed one child to the ground.

Many more allegations against Audette came to light as the investigation progressed.

Police reviewed additional daycare surveillance footage from June 1 to July 12, leading to 35 new charges of unlawful conduct toward a child.

A few months later, Audette was charged with 35 new charges of unlawful conduct toward a child after police reviewed additional daycare surveillance footage where she was shown aggressively grabbing children, picking children up “violently” by their arms or legs, and throwing children into the corner of the room several times, police said.

In April of this year, Audette was sentenced to 16 years in prison after a guilty plea. Audette only pled guilty to 30 counts. out of 49.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.