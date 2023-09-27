Community leaders hold gun violence forum following deadly shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Community leaders held a public forum Tuesday night to discuss recent gun violence impacting young people in Columbia.

The event happened following a deadly shooting that claimed the lives of three teenagers and injured another.

Dozens of people went to the forum at the Crane Creek Gymnasium.

Residents got the opportunity to ask questions and suggest changes they’d like to see made to prevent more violence like this from happening again.

Leaders like County Councilwoman Gretchen Baron and State Rep. Kambrell Garvin organized this event.

They said it’s time to take action, to work together for the sake of keeping our children safe.

Community members are also welcome to go to a vigil to discuss “solutions to recent gun violence” in Columbia.

The Vigil will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Lenoir-Rhyne University Stavros Auditorium. (CLEAR)

The Vigil will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Lenoir-Rhyne University Stavros Auditorium.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.