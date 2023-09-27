SkyView
Community leaders hold gun violence forum following deadly shooting

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Community leaders held a public forum Tuesday night to discuss recent gun violence impacting young people in Columbia.

The event happened following a deadly shooting that claimed the lives of three teenagers and injured another.

Dozens of people went to the forum at the Crane Creek Gymnasium.

Residents got the opportunity to ask questions and suggest changes they’d like to see made to prevent more violence like this from happening again.

Leaders like County Councilwoman Gretchen Baron and State Rep. Kambrell Garvin organized this event.

They said it’s time to take action, to work together for the sake of keeping our children safe.

Community members are also welcome to go to a vigil to discuss “solutions to recent gun violence” in Columbia.

The Vigil will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Lenoir-Rhyne University Stavros Auditorium.
The Vigil will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Lenoir-Rhyne University Stavros Auditorium.

