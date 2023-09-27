SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia City leadership looking to feds for help on tenants rights

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Chris Joseph
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia City Council Committee is hoping to jump-start conversations with the federal government to protect the rights of renters.

The Administrative Policy Committee met Tuesday to discuss a “Tenant’s Bill of Rights and Responsibilities” in the aftermath of high-profile tenants rights issues over the past year.

RELATED CONTENT / Columbia leadership files lawsuit, pitches “Bill of Rights and Responsibilities” for renters

RELATED CONTENT / Columbia city officials looking into conditions at Colony Apartments

The committee is chaired by Councilman Ed McDowell and includes Councilmembers Aditi Bussells and Peter Brown.

McDowell and Bussells began the conversation by conceding subsidized housing renters in Columbia are already provided information akin to a tenant’s bill of rights, rendering the potential ordinance redundant. However, there was discussion of an informational campaign.

The committee ultimately instructed staff to arrange a conversation with local U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) leadership about information sharing, enforcement and follow-through.

Mayor Daniel Rickenmann spoke at the meeting, stating the enforcement of rights from HUD has been a missing piece in recent months.

“I’m getting phone calls all the time and there’s no resolve on the other side, so what is our mechanism as a city, with HUD and others to make sure these tenants rights are actually being taken up and they’re getting the support. That’s my fear, is all of this sounds great about publicizing and getting but where’s the action on the backside? We haven’t seen that yet,” he said.

Rickenmann has been a vocal critic of HUD this year.

HUD threatened to withdraw funding from the Colony Apartments over apartment conditions in the fall-out of December’s evacuation. However, HUD ultimately backed down after reassessing the property.

RELATED CONTENT / Columbia mayor says federal agency “dropped the ball” by giving Colony Apartments passing score on appeal

RLEATED CONTENT / Federal agency threatens to pull funding from Colony Apartments

RELATED CONTENT / Columbia leaders hold closed-door meeting with representatives from Colony Apartments’ ownership

Columbia City Manager Teresa Wilson said local HUD leadership previously made its available to the city during the Colony Apartment fall-out. Howevever, she said staff turnover has gotten in the way.

“I would just suggest that we take her up and hold them accountable for doing what they said they do, now that’s incumbent on me and staff,” Wilson said.

Brown said the goal is to have a conversation with HUD at the next committee meeting. SC Housing also helps monitor some subsidized homes. A spokesperson sent a statement reading in part:

Regarding complaints, if residents of an SC Housing monitored development notice deficiencies in their units or the development overall, they are urged to contact SC Housing’s compliance department at (803) 896-9007. All reports received trigger SC Housing intervention on a case by case basis. Each complaint is investigated by SC Housing and tracked through resolution. The complainant is notified by SC Housing of the outcome.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
2 men dead in Richland County shooting
RCSD reported four people were shot during a shooting at the 200 block of Saddletrail Road....
14-year-old arrested in connection with deadly shooting of 3 teens
CPD’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.
Main Street reopens after 4-car crash in Columbia
Single father of six Isaac Taylor was gifted a car Thursday morning.
Single father of 6 who bikes 16 miles to work every day gifted new car: ‘I cried like a baby’
Deputies were called to the 1100 block of Peachwood Drive on Monday.
Father shot and killed by teen son, Richland County deputies determine shooting justified

Latest News

A recent overnight crime spree is putting a spotlight on a persistent problem in the Midlands:...
A look at car break-in data in Columbia, the Midlands after 100-plus cars damaged in one night
Officials said this new citywide study will focus on flooding due to tides and rainfall.
Charleston, Army Corps of Engineers partner to study inland flooding
Stanley Myers, who wore the number 16 when he played quarterback for the Citadel Bulldogs, died...
SC attorney, former Citadel football QB Stanley Myers dies, school confirms
It’s a little early to be talking about women’s basketball, but it’s not just about the team,...
WIS Primetime: Gamecock Jesus Faces off-court battle