TROPICS: Tropical Storm Philippe continues churning through the Atlantic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Located in the Central Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Philippe has maintained its strength, with maximum sustained winds of 45 MPH.

As Philippe moves westward, it will encounter higher amounts of wind shear. Wind shear, which is the change in wind speed with height, is NOT good for tropical development. The shear that Philippe runs into will act as a tearing mechanism on the structure of the storm, preventing it from being able to strengthen.

This is why Philippe will slowly weaken throughout this week, eventually becoming a Tropical Depression by the weekend. For now, impacts are not expected from Philippe along the East Coast.

Just a few hundred miles southeast of Philippe, the National Hurricane Center is watching another disturbance, it’s called Tropical Wave Invest 91-L. This wave has a 90% chance of development over the next seven days. If it were able to strengthen into a named system, the next name on the list is ‘Rina’.

