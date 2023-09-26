SkyView
Soda City Living: Uncle Willis Grocery Store

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Madeline Stewart
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Uncle Willis Grocery Store is located on Main Street in Columbia.

The store serves as a one-stop shop where all kinds of products are sold daily.

Christa William is the owner of the story who ran for City Council in 2021. Williams said she heard about the need for a grocery store in North Columbia.

Uncle Williams is open from Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on Sundays from noon until 6 p.m.

