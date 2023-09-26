SkyView
Soda City Live: Rehoboth Restoration Church’s annual 5K charity walk

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Rehoboth Restoration Church in Columbia is gearing up to host its annual 5K Charity Walk paired with a health and vendor expo.

It’s a chance for them to fellowship with the community and to provide education and resources all while giving back to organizations.

The registration fee to walk is $35 and vendor tables are $25.

Rehoboth Restoration Church’s annual 5K charity walk
Rehoboth Restoration Church’s annual 5K charity walk(Rehoboth Restoration Church)

