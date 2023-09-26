Soda City Live: Leukemia fund pledges $1k to charity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Local Attorney and Leukemia survivor Chris Davis is paying it forward by donating $1,000 to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Last year, he asked survivors and those living with the disease to write an essay to receive the award, this year he and his team decided to work with an organization that shared similar values and wanted to send the same message.

That message is one of hope and to bring awareness.

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society will be hosting “Light the Night” at the South Carolina State House on Thursday, Nov. 2.

