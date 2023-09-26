SkyView
Soda City Live: Beginning of PACE week

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week is the beginning of PACE week. PACE stands for Program of All-Inclusive Care.

The program provides comprehensive medical and social services to certain senior citizens, most of whom are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid benefits.

This year’s theme is “PACE: Where You Belong.”

