Soda City Live: Beginning of PACE week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week is the beginning of PACE week. PACE stands for Program of All-Inclusive Care.

The program provides comprehensive medical and social services to certain senior citizens, most of whom are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid benefits.

This year’s theme is “PACE: Where You Belong.”

