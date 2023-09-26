Richland County community speaks on violence in Crane Creek Community after shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Well-mannered, funny, and respectful were the words that the family of 16-year-old Jakobe “Scoop” Fanning used to describe him.

Fanning along with Dre’Von Riley and Caleb Wise were shot and killed on Saddletrail Road on Sunday afternoon.

Close Fanning family friend Linda Maxwell hopes the violence in the community can be resolved.

“I’m just sad at this moment to see the type of violence that goes on in our state. There’s not putting a lot of stipulation on how we need to come to a conclusion to get all these things resolved,” said Maxwell.

Fanning attended Eau Claire High School as a sophomore along with Dre’Von Riley and Caleb Wise who are classified as a freshman and a junior.

Fanning’s little brother, 14-year-old Jakwon Fanning, received a gunshot wound in the lower area of his body and has been released from the hospital.

Maxwell is hopeful for a better solution to having tougher gun laws going forward.

“It’s sad at this point because not only the people that committed the crime, their families are sad also as well as the lives that have been taken. So it’s got to be a better way out. It can’t just be standstill. How many more deaths is it gonna take before they actually change what is really going on and what they need to do with these guns,” she said.

The family plans to release funeral arrangements at the end of the week.

