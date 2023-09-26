SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man has both legs amputated after grain bin accident

Travis Muller was cleaning a grain bin Sunday when he fell into the auger up to his thighs.
Travis Muller was cleaning a grain bin Sunday when he fell into the auger up to his thighs.(GoFundMe)
By Erick George and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDOM, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) – A man in Minnesota lost both his legs in a farm accident over the weekend.

A post made on GoFundMe states 30-year-old Travis Muller was cleaning a grain bin Sunday when he fell into the auger up to his thighs.

Bystanders were able to free him, and he was flown to a medical center for a blood transfusion before being taken to a trauma center for surgery, according to the post.

Due to the severity of his injuries, both legs were amputated to save his life.

“Trav is strong but this is going to be an extremely difficult and unimaginable journey for us,” Muller’s family wrote in the GoFundMe post.

“We love him and I thank God he is with us to see our little girl grow up and create beautiful memories.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) deputies were dispatched to a...
Richland County coroner identifies 3 teens shot and killed, 17-year-olds charged
Deputies said the victims who died were between the ages of 16 and 17.
3 teens dead, 1 injured in Richland County shooting
RCSD reported four people were shot during a shooting at the 200 block of Saddletrail Road....
Richland County sheriff speaks on separate weekend shootings
A victim is in stable condition after an isolated assault at the Food Lion in Five Points.
One person detained after assault at Food Lion in Five Points
Thomas Dwayne Knotts, 46, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the 2021 murders...
Man receives two life sentences for 2021 murders of Kershaw County couple

Latest News

Deputies were called to the 1100 block of Peachwood Drive on Monday.
Father shot and killed by teen son, Richland County deputies determine shooting justified
Should I buy or build a house
Looking to buy or build a home? Tips to help make the right decision
The real estate market is tough right now whether you’re looking to buy or build. A real estate...
Looking to buy or build a home? Tips to help make the right decision
Police say a woman was found dead from an apparent dog bite.
Woman found dead after apparent dog bite, police say