Man arrested after assaulting man at Food Lion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a man at 1001 Harden Street on Monday night.

The Columbia Police Department said Anthony Baker is charged with assault & battery of a high & aggravated nature after the Food Lion attack.

A judge set Baker’s bond at $50K.

The victim did not receive life-threatening injuries.

