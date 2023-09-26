SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man arrested after assaulting man at Food Lion

Anthony Baker was arrested by Columbia police after allegedly assaulting a man at the Food Lion...
Anthony Baker was arrested by Columbia police after allegedly assaulting a man at the Food Lion in Five Points.(Columbia Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a man at 1001 Harden Street on Monday night.

The Columbia Police Department said Anthony Baker is charged with assault & battery of a high & aggravated nature after the Food Lion attack.

A judge set Baker’s bond at $50K.

The victim did not receive life-threatening injuries.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) deputies were dispatched to a...
Richland County coroner identifies 3 teens shot and killed, 17-year-olds charged
Deputies said the victims who died were between the ages of 16 and 17.
3 teens dead, 1 injured in Richland County shooting
RCSD reported four people were shot during a shooting at the 200 block of Saddletrail Road....
Richland County sheriff speaks on separate weekend shootings
A victim is in stable condition after an isolated assault at the Food Lion in Five Points.
One person detained after assault at Food Lion in Five Points
Thomas Dwayne Knotts, 46, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the 2021 murders...
Man receives two life sentences for 2021 murders of Kershaw County couple

Latest News

CPD’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.
Main Street reopens after 4-car crash in Columbia
Deputies were called to the 1100 block of Peachwood Drive on Monday.
Father shot and killed by teen son, Richland County deputies determine shooting justified
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
Murdaugh defense team motions for U.S. government to take control of assests
3-year-old child hit by a car outside of Sumter headstar
3-year-old child hit by a car outside of Sumter Head Start