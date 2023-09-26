SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Cloudy and muggy afternoons ahead for the Midlands

By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Cloud cover and moisture will slowly increase across the Midlands throughout the day.

First Alert Headlines

· Stalled out boundary brings more moisture and cloud cover.

· Stray showers possible until Thursday.

· A nice weekend is ahead!

First Alert Summary

The area of high pressure that gave us a great end to the weekend has moved away from the Midlands. A weak, backdoor cold front dropped in overnight and stalled out across the region. This means cloud cover and moisture will slowly increase. Skies will be cloudy to mostly cloudy by the afternoon.

With this stalled out boundary hanging around, stray showers are possible this afternoon and tonight. For Wednesday and Thursday, this boundary drifts a little farther south, but it won’t clear out of the Midlands. This will cause cloudy to mostly cloudy skies through Thursday afternoon. Stray showers can’t be ruled out Wednesday or Thursday either.

By Friday morning, our stalled boundary drifts deeper into the Atlantic Ocean. Once it does, our skies will start to clear. Highs get back into the low-80s Friday afternoon and the weekend will be fantastic too!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Increasing clouds throughout the day. A stray shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tonight: Cloudy skies. Scattered showers for a few of us. Chance of rain 30%. Lows in the mid and upper-60s.

Wednesday: Cloudy. A stray shower is possible during the afternoon. Highs in the upper-70s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible throughout the day. Highs in the upper-70s.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low-80s.

Saturday: A blend of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the low-80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low-80s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

