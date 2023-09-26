Father shot and killed by teen son, Richland County deputies determine shooting justified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A father was shot and killed by his 17-year-old son after an argument between them became physical, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD).

Deputies were called to the 1100 block of Peachwood Drive on Monday.

Investigators said the 40-year-old father punched the son and put him in a chokehold.

When the mother tried to intervene, RCSD said the son pulled out a gun and fired it. The father was hit in the upper body and died at the scene, deputies stated.

After reviewing all of the evidence, investigators determined the shooting is a justified homicide. No charges will be filed.

